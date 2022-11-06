World's Largest Emerald Listed On Guinness Website, Here's How Much It Weighs

The gemstone weighs 1.505 kilograms.

In another startling discovery that surprised the internet, the world's largest uncut gemstone emerald has been discovered in Zambia and weighs 7,525 carats (1.505 kg), according to Guinness World Records (GWR).

The gemstone was unearthed by Indian geologist Manas Banerjee and Richard Kapeta and their team in July last year at Kagem mine in Zambia's Copperbelt Province.

GWR further said that the gem was named Chipembele, meaning "rhino" in the local indigenous dialect of the Bemba people of Zambia. They added that the stone was named "Chipembele" in reference to the notable "horn" on top of the emerald.

Prior to this discovery, two other emeralds were found at the same mine in Zambia. One was known as "Infosu" and the other as "Inkalamu" - one was found in the year 2010 and 2018 respectively.

The official website of GJEPC India mentions, "The discovery of Chipembele follows Insofu (Bemba for 'elephant' - discovered in 2010) and Inkalamu ('lion' - 2018), all of which were formed within relatively close proximity at the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia, which is the world's single largest producing emerald mine, owned by Gemfields in partnership with the Zambian government's Industrial Development Corporation."

The remarkable gem was reportedly on display at GJEPC's 4th India Rough Gemstones Sourcing Show.

"Insofu" weighed 6,225 carats (1.245 kg) and "Inkalamu" comes third in line weighing 5,655 carats (1.131 kg).

According to GWR, Gemfields noted "Chipembele formed under near perfect conditions, allowing the combination of the elements to crystallize into large, distinct hexagonal crystal structures with glassy surfaces."

