20-Year-Old Daredevil Arrested For Scaling 80-Storey Crane At Construction Site In US

He was transported to the First Precinct stationhouse. (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after he sneaked up to the top of a towering 80-storey crane at a Tribeca construction site, the New York Post reported. Isaiah Washington was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal trespassing at 8.30 am at 45 Park Place, New York Police Department told the media outlet.

Pictures and videos of him climbing the top of the crane have surfaced on the internet. He was later arrested and transported to the First Precinct stationhouse.

There was another individual present at the scene wearing a grey hoodie, however, police did not charge him.

In 2016, a towering crane collapsed at another Tribeca construction site which resulted in tragedy killing a Harvard-trained math whiz. A woman who was injured in the accident later sued the city.

Earlier, 30-year-old French daredevil, Remi Lucidi, was found dead after falling off the 68-story of Hong Kong residential.

According to the South China Morning Post, Mr Lucidi was climbing the Tregunter Tower complex when he fell. The daredevil was pronounced dead at the scene. He is believed to have gotten trapped outside the top-floor penthouse, frantically knocking on a window and startling a maid inside.

According to media reports, the man lost his footing and plunged to his death.

CCTV footage shows Mr Lucidi arriving on the 49th floor and later taking the stairs up to the top of the building. People found a hatch leading to the roof open but say the man was nowhere to be found.



