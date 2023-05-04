2 Women Claim They Were 'Forced' To Change In Public To Board American Airlines Flight

Many internet users were furious to read their account with American Airlines.

Two women claim that they were "forced" to change their clothes in public "with no cover" to board an American Airlines aircraft, as per a report in the Independent.

One of the passengers, Chrissie Mayr, posted a tweet saying the incident took place at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

"Omfg an @AmericanAir employee forced me and @keanuCthompson to change our pants before getting on the flight which actually turned out to be MORE REVEALING. THIS IS NO WAY TO TREAT A REWARDS MEMBER," she said in her post. The passenger also posted a picture of themselves wearing the clothes they arrived at the airport in as well as a picture of what they were reportedly requested to change into before flying. The two women appeared to have been wearing a maxi skirt and trousers but they had to ultimately change into shorts.

In another tweet, she stated, "LITERALLY HAD TO CHANGE AT THE GATE WITH NO COVER."

Responding to the thread on social media, American Airlines requested more information to be sent to them regarding the incident. The airline wrote, "Your comments concern us. Please join us in DMs, we're here and ready to listen."

Ms Mayr replied, "This was really humiliating and I'm very loyal to you guys I have the credit card and everything."

Keanu Thompson, the co-passenger, said in a tweet, "He had Chrissie in underwear and me butt f****** naked from my waist down at the gate.... How is this okay?"

"I don't understand...They were full length skirts! You looked beautiful, but I didn't know it was a crime to be beautiful.. I have a feeling if you were 300 pounds with blue hair in those same outfits they wouldn't have said anything," said a user.

"Oh my GOSH! That is horrific and DESPICABLE!!!!!!!!!! I'm so sorry that happened to you both, Chrissie and Keanu!!!!!!!" said a person.

A third person added, "This is not OK, @AmericanAir. Nobody should be forced to fly transcontinental bare-legged, especially when they were reasonably dressed already... and forcing them to change - in public view - at the gate is completely unacceptable."