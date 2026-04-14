2 Ships From Iran Ports Slip Past US Blockade, Cross Hormuz: Report

Despite a US military blockade, at least two ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, data from a maritime tracking firm Kpler indicated on Tuesday.

The Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Christianna transited the strategic strait after unloading corn at the Iranian port of Bandar Imam Khomeini and passed Iran's Larak Island around 1600 GMT on Monday, which was two hours after US' blockade came into effect.

A second ship, the Comoros-flagged tanker Elpis, was near Larak Island around 1100 GMT and cleared the strait about 1600 GMT, the data showed.