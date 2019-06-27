2 Killed As Plane Crashes Into Building During Emergency Landing

The plane belonged to regional Angara airline and was on a regular flight.

A Russian passenger plane overshot the runway, crashed into a building and caught fire at an airport in Siberia on Thursday, killing two crew members, officials said.

The small An-24 aircraft, travelling from Ulan-Ude in Siberia, was attempting an emergency landing at Nizhneangarsk airport, the regional government of Buryatia said.

But the plane went 100 metres off the tarmac and "crashed into a waste treatment facility building".

"The plane caught fire," it said on its official Instagram account.

Two crew members were killed and 43 passengers, including a child, survived.

Investigators launched a probe into possible violation of air safety regulations, the transport investigators of Eastern Siberia said in a statement.

The plane belonged to regional Angara airline and was on a regular flight.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.