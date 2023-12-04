2 Killed, 7 Injured As Russia Pounds Residential Building In Ukraine's Kherson

Russian shells also damaged the facades of two nearby hospital buildings (Reuters)

Ukrainian officials said two people were killed and seven injured during Russian shelling of the southern region of Kherson that hit a multi-storey residential building in the centre of Kherson city, struck an elderly man in his garage, and damaged two medical facilities on Sunday.

Russian troops abandoned Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River late last year, but now regularly shell those areas from positions on the eastern bank.

Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson city's military administration, said shelling killed two people and injured seven in an area in and around Kherson city.

The Kherson military administration said on the Telegram messaging app that shelling of the village of Sadove east of Kherson city killed a 78-year-old man in a private garage, adding, "He died on the spot from the explosive injury."

Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said the Kherson city shelling killed an elderly woman at a bus stop beside a high-rise building. He said three women aged 35, 42 and 52 and two men aged 28 and 46 suffered light to moderate injuries.

Mrochko posted a video of a multi-storey building with shattered windows, internal damage and debris on the ground. He shared a blurred image of the woman who was killed. Wearing a mauve coat, she lay on the ground in fetal position, back to the camera, two shopping bags strewn beside her.

The video included brief interviews with women inside the damaged apartments. "There was a very strong explosion," one woman said, weeping as she surveyed damage to a bedroom. "It roared. I never heard anything like this in my life."

Reuters confirmed the location of the video as Kherson city by matching signs and building positions and shapes to file and satellite imagery of the area, but was unable to confirm its date.

Prokudin, the Kherson regional governor, said Russian shells also damaged the facades of two nearby hospital buildings, but added that there were no casualties.

