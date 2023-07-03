2 Killed, 19 Injured In Russia Drone Attack On Ukraine City, Says Kyiv

An official building and two residential buildings were damaged in the drone attack. (File)

At least two people were killed and 19 others were wounded in a Russian drone attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Monday, local authorities said.

An official building and two residential buildings were damaged in an attack carried out with four drones, the Sumy regional administration said on the messaging app Telegram.

Images from the scene posted by Ukraine's state emergency service showed mangled buildings and courtyards scattered with debris as rescue workers tackled a fire.

Another air-raid alert was declared in the Sumy region several hours after the morning strike, with the Ukrainian air force warning that more drones could be on the way.

Kyiv's military had earlier on Monday reported shooting down 13 of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Moscow overnight in a separate attack on several parts of the country.

Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has stepped up air strikes against Ukraine in recent weeks, and Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive to try to retake occupied territory.

