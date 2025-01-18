2 Judges Shot Dead, 1 Injured Outside Iran's Supreme Court In Tehran

Another judge was injured in the attack.
Tehran, Iran:
Two judges were killed in a shooting attack on Saturday outside the Supreme Court building in Tehran, state media reported.
"Three judges of the Supreme Court were targeted. Two of them were martyred and one was injured," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported, adding that the "assailant killed himself".
