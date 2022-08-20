2 Injured In Sweden Shopping Mall Shooting, Suspect Arrested: Police

Sweden Shooting: Police said they had arrested the suspected shooter in the incident. (Representational)

A man was injured and a woman was in a serious condition after a shooting in a shopping centre in southern Sweden on Friday, police said.

Police said they had arrested the suspected shooter in the incident in the city of Malmo.

They ruled out a possible "terrorist" motive and said the shooting appeared to be "an isolated incident connected to criminal groups".

Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying the suspect had shot indiscriminately into the crowd, but the police did not confirm this.

"We believe that the immediate danger is now over," a police spokeswoman said.

In July, three people were killed in a shooting in a shopping mall in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Malmo.

