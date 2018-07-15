Tourists Caught Stealing Bricks From Former Nazi Death Camp Site

The 30-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were caught on Saturday when another pair of foreign tourists saw them stuffing the bricks into a bag and notified security.

World | | Updated: July 15, 2018 20:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tourists Caught Stealing Bricks From Former Nazi Death Camp Site

Auschwitz-Birkenau has become a symbol of Nazi Germany's genocide of European Jews

Warsaw: 

Two Hungarian tourists have admitted to trying to steal bricks from the ruins of a crematorium at the site of the former Nazi German death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, according to police.

The 30-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were caught on Saturday when another pair of foreign tourists saw them stuffing the bricks into a bag and notified security.

"The man and woman were charged with theft of a cultural asset. They both admitted to wrongdoing," said regional police press officer Mateusz Drwal.

"They explained that they had wanted to bring back a souvenir and didn't realise the consequences of their actions," he told the Polish news agency PAP.

The Hungarian tourists were each fined 1,500 zloty ($400, 350 euros) and handed a suspended sentence of one year in jail.

Auschwitz-Birkenau has become a symbol of Nazi Germany's genocide of European Jews, one million of whom were killed at the camp between 1940 and 1945.

More than 100,000 others including non-Jewish Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and anti-Nazi resistance fighters also died there.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Auschwitz memorialAuschwitz concentration camp

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................