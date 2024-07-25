2 Helicopters Collide Shortly After Take-Off In Australia

Emergency services were notified of the crash on Thursday morning. (representational)

Two helicopters were reported to have collided in midair on Thursday in Western Australia, with injuries unknown at the current stage.

According to a statement by the Western Australia Police Force, the incident took place near Mount Anderson Station in Camballin, a small town in the state's Kimberley region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at about 6:20 a.m. local time on Thursday morning.

"Early indications suggest two helicopters collided shortly after take-off. It is believed both helicopters were solely occupied by a pilot," police said.

Authorities also noted that at this time, details of those on board and the extent of their injuries are unknown.

