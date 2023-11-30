2 Women Israeli Hostages Handed Over By Hamas, Says Israel Army

The two are French-Israeli dual national Mia Shem, 21 (left), and Amit Soussana, 40 (right).

The Israeli military said on Thursday it received two Israeli women hostages released in the Gaza Strip from the Red Cross.

More Israeli hostages were expected to be transferred to the Red Cross "in the next few hours", it said, while the Israeli prime minister's office named the two as French-Israeli dual national Mia Shem, 21, and Amit Soussana, 40.

