2,000 Meth Pills, 'Ketamine Lollipops': Inside Jasveen Sangha's 'Drug Emporium'

Jasveen Sangha allegedly ran a drug empire out of her Hollywood home.

A 41-year-old woman named Jasveen Sangha is at the centre of the investigation around the shocking death of FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry.

The dual British and American citizen, dubbed the "Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles", has been charged for supplying the lethal dose of ketamine that killed 54-year-old American actor last year.

Sangha allegedly ran a drug empire out of her Hollywood home where she stored, packaged, and sold methamphetamines, cocaine and prescription drugs. When her house was raided, federal agents found 79 bottles of liquid ketamine and nearly 2,000 meth pills.

For Mr Perry, Sangha allegedly provided his assistant with 50 vials of the ketamine on two different occasions in October last year that he gave to Mr Perry.

Sangha first provided him with a sample of ketamine in an unmarked glass vial for Mr Perry to try on October 13. The next day he returned to buy 25 vials from her. A week after that he bought another 25 vials of the drug.

Sangha also offered "ketamine lollipops" to Mr Perry's assistant as a goodwill gesture for Mr Perry's large order.

Mr Perry took six doses a day for three days till the day his body was found floating face down in his indoor pool last year.

After Mr Perry's death, Sangha told his assistant to delete messages between them that allegedly show her asking for online payments and providing instruction on the strength of the drug dosage.

"Within days of receiving this text, defendant Sangha confirmed that ketamine can kill by conducting a Google search for 'can ketamine be listed as a cause of?'" the indictment alleges, adding that just two week after the actor's death, she took a trip to Tokyo.

Sangha is charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

If convicted, she faces a minimum of 10 years behind bars and a maximum of life imprisonment.

Mr Perry, who gained fame worldwide for playing the sarcastic Chandler Bing in hit tv sitcom FRIENDS, never shied away from talking about his drug addiction and depression.

He had revealed that he used "ketamine therapy" to treat his depression". On the day of his death, the "17 Again" actor was found with 3.54 micrograms per milliliter of ketamine in his system - or nearly three times the normal amount.