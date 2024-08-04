21 Killed In Bangladesh Clashes, Centre Asks Indians To 'Be In Touch'

Fresh protests began today over a controversial quota in Bangladesh

India has asked its citizens living in Bangladesh to be in touch and remain alert after 21 people died in fresh clashes between protesters and supporters of the ruling Awami League. Dozens were also injured in fierce clashes today.

"All Indian nationals including students living in the jurisdiction of the Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet are requested to be in touch with this office and are advised to remain alert. In case of emergencies, please contact +88-01313076402," the Assistant High Commission said in a post on X.

The protests over government jobs quota restarted today with demands for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Just days ago, over 200 people were killed in violent clashes between the police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.

The clashes broke out this morning when protesters attending a non-cooperation programme to demand the government's resignation faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists, news agency PTI reported.