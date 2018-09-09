17 Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Lake In South Sudan

The United Nations radio station Radio Miraya said there "about 20 people on board" and that there were only three survivors.

Officials could not confirm the number of passengers on the plane, which crashed into a lake

Juba, South Sudan: 

A small plane crashed into a lake in the centre of South Sudan on Sunday, a regional official told AFP, adding "many on board are feared dead".

"We have not yet established full details of the airline but what we know it is a 19-seater plane coming from Juba to Yirol this morning," said regional information minister for the Eastern Great Lakes state Taban Abel Aguek. 

"When it arrived the weather was so foggy and when it tried to land it crashed into Lake Yirol adjacent to Yirol town. It's so sad. Many people on board are feared dead. We are still establishing details," he said.

He said the Anglican Bishop of Yirol, Simon Adut, was confirmed among the dead.

The United Nations radio station Radio Miraya said there "about 20 people on board" and that there were only three survivors.

It also posted a picture on its Twitter account of the twisted wreckage of the plane submerged in water.

Officials could not immediately say exactly how many passengers and crew there were on the plane.



