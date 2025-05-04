14 Children Arrested On Suspicion Of Manslaughter After UK Teen Dies In Fire

British police have said 14 children aged between 11 and 14 were arrested in a northeastern English town after a teenage boy died in a fire at an industrial park.

Eleven boys and three girls were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Northumbria police said late on Saturday.

The victim was confirmed as 14-year-old Layton Carr whose body was found inside the building in Gateshead, near Newcastle, after he was reported missing on Friday.

"Sadly, following searches... a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building," a police spokesman said.

Police were alerted about the fire on Friday night, and said inquiries were still at an early stage.

"This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life," said Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins.

Nearby residents told the BBC on Sunday that teens and children often trespassed on the industrial site.

