14,000 Babies In Gaza Could Die In Next 48 Hours, Warns UN

The United Nations has warned that as many as 14,000 babies could die in Gaza within 48 hours if more aid does not enter the war-torn enclave. Israeli authorities are only allowing limited aid to enter the Palestinian territory after 11 weeks of completely blockading Gaza. The move came after pressure from allies including the US, Canada, France and the United Kingdom.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said only five trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including food for babies, entered Gaza on Monday-- a "drop in the ocean" after weeks of complete blockade by Israel. He said the aid was yet to reach the communities in need.

"There are 14,000 babies that will die in the next 48 hours unless we can reach them...We run all sorts of risks trying to get that baby food through to those mothers who cannot feed their children right now because they're malnourished," he said, speaking to BBC's Radio 4.

The UN official's comments came after the leaders of Britain, France and Canada on Monday condemned Israel's "egregious actions" in Gaza and warned of joint action if it did not end restrictions on humanitarian aid. In a joint statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney slammed Israel's blocking of aid and comments by ministers in Netanyahu's government who have threatened the mass displacement of Palestinians.

Fletcher called the move of three Israeli allies "robust words" and a welcome ratcheting up of the international position. He also informed that the UN hopes to get another 100 trucks into Gaza today, loaded with baby food and nutrition.

"I want to save as many as these 14,000 babies as we can in the next 48 hours," he said.

Asked how the UN worked out that 14,000 babies were at a risk of starvation in Gaza, Fletcher said teams of the United Nations are working in places such as medical centres and schools to assess need. "We have strong teams on the ground - and of course many of them have been killed... we he still have lots of people on the ground - they're at the medical centres, they're at the schools...trying to assess needs," he said.

Amid International pressure over the looming famine in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to ease the devastating 11-week aid blockade on Sunday night. He said it was necessary for Israel to prevent a "starvation crisis" in Gaza for "diplomatic reasons" - but only to a minimum level.