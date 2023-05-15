13 Killed In Crash Between Tractor, Van In Mexico: Cops

The vehicles caught fire, police said. (Representational)

A tractor-trailer and a van crashed on a highway in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas on Sunday morning, killing 13 people, local authorities said.

The two vehicles crashed about half an hour outside of the state capital Ciudad Victoria and then caught on fire, the Tamaulipas' public security ministry said.

Once authorities arrived at the site of the crash, they found the truck carrying the trailer was no longer at the scene.

