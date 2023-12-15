12-Year-Old Babysitter In US Arrested After Attacking 3-Year-Old With Belt, Smashing Him Into Wall

Noah suffered multiple seizures due to the vicious attack. (Representative pic)

A 3-year-old boy in the United States is fighting for his life after allegedly being beaten by his 12-year-old babysitter. According to Fox 59, Noah Brown is currently on life support in Indiana after being attacked with a belt and smashed into a wall. He is currently at the Riley Children's Hospital, where he has suffered multiple seizures as a result of the November 29 beatdown at his father's home in Indianapolis. In an online petition, Noah's mother Michelle Lane said that the babysitter was her ex-husband's stepson, who was supposed to care for the 3-year-old and his 5-year-old brother.

According to Fox 59, the 12-year-old, whose name hasn't been revealed, was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department over the incident. He has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of serious bodily injury to a person under the age of 14 and possession of personal weapons.

Speaking to the outlet, Noah's family described the 3-year-old as a very active child. "He's energetic. He's a happy little three-year-old. He wouldn't harm nobody, and nothing keeps that kid down," the family said.

Further, revealing the horrifying details of the incident, Noah's grandmother Candy King said that the 12-year-old boy has anger issues, so when Noah started crying, the babysitter couldn't handle it. "He beat him with a belt and threw him towards the bed and his head hit the bed frame of the bunk bed," Ms King said. She further revealed that the 12-year-old also rammed Noah's head into a wall, following which he collapsed under the bed after trying to get away.

"He has had to be placed in life support and has had a part of his skull removed due to the intensity of his injuries," Noah's mother said in an online petition. "The 12-year-old boy told his biological father that my son was being 'annoying' while crying so he hit him with a belt, hit his head on the bunk bed frame and rammed him at a wall," she wrote.

Ms Lane stated that her 3-year-old suffered multiple seizures. "He has a long road to recovery. It's not guaranteed what his quality of life is going to be but we're praying and hoping for the best that he comes out just fine," she told the outlet. She also revealed that the little boy had Covid at the time of the attack which means that he has a really long road to recovery ahead of him.

