12 Hours, 5 Flight Incidents: Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny

After the Air India Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 crash left 274 people dead in Ahmedabad last Thursday, five separate flights of various airlines and countries were forced to make emergency landings or return mid-air due to technical faults, bomb threats, or onboard scares. All in the last 12 hours.

Air India Flight From Hong Kong To Delhi Diverts

On Monday morning, Air India Flight AI-315 en route from Hong Kong to Delhi made a mid-air U-turn approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes after takeoff. Pilots reported a suspected technical glitch. The aircraft landed safely, with no injuries, and has since undergone precautionary inspections.

Air Arabia Flight Halted At Jaipur Airport

An Air Arabia flight bound for Sharjah was delayed for hours on Monday after a technical fault was detected during taxiing at Jaipur Airport. Flight G9-436, scheduled for a 4.45 am departure, was brought back to the apron as a precaution.

Technical teams carried out detailed inspections, reportedly over security concerns. The issue was resolved after several hours, and the flight later took off.

Lufthansa Flight To Hyderabad Returns

A Lufthansa flight (LH752) from Frankfurt to Hyderabad made a U-turn on Sunday after a bomb threat surfaced two hours into the journey. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed safely in Frankfurt around 5.30 pm. While sources cited a bomb scare, Lufthansa claimed the flight was diverted due to a lack of landing clearance from Hyderabad. Passengers were given hotel accommodation and rebooked for Monday morning.

Saudi Airlines Hajj Flight Sees Smoke In Lucknow

A Saudi Airlines flight carrying approximately 250 Hajj pilgrims from Jeddah to Lucknow saw smoke and sparks in its left wheel shortly after touchdown. The crew immediately stopped the aircraft and investigation revealed a minor hydraulic leak, with no injuries reported.

British Airways Dreamliner Returns To London

A Chennai-bound British Airways flight (BA35) was forced to return to London mid-air on Sunday due to a technical issue. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which took off from Heathrow at 1.16 pm, remained airborne for nearly two hours before safely landing back.

British Airways called it a "standard precaution" and confirmed that all passengers and crew disembarked safely.