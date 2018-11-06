11-Year-Old US Boy Shoots Grandmother, Self, After Told To Clean His Room

The grandfather ran after the boy but then went back to help his wife, at which time the boy shot himself.

World | | Updated: November 06, 2018 06:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
11-Year-Old US Boy Shoots Grandmother, Self, After Told To Clean His Room

Police said the gun belonged to the boy's grandfather. (File)

Los Angeles: 

An 11-year-old boy in Arizona reportedly shot his grandmother in the back of the head and then turned the gun on himself, apparently because he was upset at being asked to clean his room.

Yvonne Woodard, 65, was shot on Saturday in her home in the town of Litchfield Park, northwest of Phoenix, as she watched television with her husband.

The couple had full custody of the child and the grandfather told police that he had been asked to clean his room all day but had refused.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sergeant Joaquin Enriquez told local media that the couple were sitting on their couch watching TV when the boy came up behind his grandmother and shot her.

The grandfather ran after the boy but then went back to help his wife, at which time the boy shot himself.

Police said the gun belonged to the grandfather.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ArizonaUS Gun CultureBoy shoots grandmother

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveTigress In UP Happy Dhanteras WishesTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionThick Smog Sensex DownRanveer Singh Karnataka By-election Results

................................ Advertisement ................................