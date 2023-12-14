11-Year-Old US Boy Charged With Robbery After Carjacking Woman At Gunpoint

The two teenagers have been charged with robbery, police said. (Representative pic)

A 40-year-old woman in the United States who works as a DoorDash driver has claimed that she was carjacked at gunpoint by two people, including an 11-year-old. According to Fox News, Deon Smith was delivering for DoorDash after midnight on November 30 when two teenagers carjacked her outside an apartment complex in Virginia. Ms Smith said she initially thought the "two kids" were asking for money, "but little did I know he was pointing a gun at me asking for my keys".

At first, mMs Smith attempted to de-escalate the situation with the child who she said was 11 years old. "When he told me that he was going to shoot me I was like, 'Are you serious? You want to kill somebody at your age," the 40-year-old said, recalling the encounter. "I was asking where is your mom and why are you out here this time of night," she added, as per the outlet.

The two suspects demanded Ms Smith's keys and fled the scene in her car. She said that the other teenager, who was 18 years old, opened the door of the vehicle and yelled at the 11-year-old to get it. "He was telling me to get in the car, but I refused to and so they got in the car and left," she said.

According to local media WTVR, Ms Smith called the police and one hour later learned that her car had crashed. Both the suspects, the 18-year-old and the 11-year-old, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cops identified the 18-year-old as Jahlia Henley. He and the 11-year-old have been charged with robbery, police said.

"The suspects fled the scene in the victim's vehicle which was later located in Henrico County, crashed in a rural area," a Richmond Police spokesperson said as per the outlet. "The two juvenile suspects inside the vehicle at the time of the crash were transported to local hospitals. They were released without any significant injuries and charged with robbery," they added.

Ms Smith revealed that the loss of her car has impacted her ability to get to her full-time job as a home health care nurse and to take care of her 10-year-old. "I had just finished paying for my car in September," Ms Smith said, adding, "In two months it was taken away from me and totalled".