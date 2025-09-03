11 Killed In Bomb Blast At Rally In Pakistan's Quetta

A bomb killed 11 people in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Tuesday when it went off in the parking area of a rally held to commemorate the anniversary of the death of a nationalist leader, government official Hamza Shafaat said.

Police were investigating the blast, which appeared to be a suicide bombing, police official Athar Rasheed said.

