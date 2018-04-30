11 Children Killed In Suicide Attack In Afghanistan's Kandahar

Sixteen others were wounded, including foreign and Afghan security forces, when a bomb-laden car exploded in the southern province of Kandahar, provincial police spokesman Qasim Afghan told AFP.
Kandahar governor spokesman Said Aziz Ahmad Azizi confirmed the casualty toll. He said five Romanian soldiers and two Afghan police were among the injured.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Romanian soldiers are tasked with providing security at Kandahar airport which is used by foreign forces.
Comments
The ISIS terror group claimed the Kabul attacks.