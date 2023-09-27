100 Killed, Over 150 Injured In Fire During Wedding In Iraq: State Media

At least 100 were killed when a fire broke out during a wedding in Iraq, official said.(Representational)

At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Al-Hamdaniyah, according to state media and health officials.

Health authorities in Nineveh province "have counted 100 dead and more than 150 injured in the fire at a marriage hall in Al-Hamdaniyah", the official Iraqi press agency INA reported, citing a "preliminary" tally confirmed to AFP by a spokesperson for the country's health ministry.

