10 Years After UK Wedding, Scottish Politician Marries Kerala-Born Wife At Guruvayur Temple

Scottish National Party (SNP) politician and Scottish Parliament member Martyn Day married his Kerala-born partner, Nidhin Chand, in a traditional ceremony at the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Kerala. The wedding at the temple fulfilled a long-standing wish of Nidhin, who is originally from Piravom in Ernakulam district. The traditional ceremony was held on Tuesday at an auditorium in the temple town and was attended by close family members and friends.

Day also shared photographs from the Kerala wedding on his Facebook and Instagram page, offering a glimpse of the couple's traditional celebrations.

As per a PTI report, the couple had already married in the UK in 2016, but Nidhin had long wanted to complete the marriage rituals at Guruvayur. The plan was delayed for several years, with the 2018 Kerala floods and the COVID-19 pandemic among the factors that prevented the couple from making the trip for the ceremony

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Who is Martyn Day?

Day, 55, is a veteran Scottish National Party politician who has represented the Linlithgow area at both local and national levels. He was first elected to West Lothian Council in 1999 and later entered the UK House of Commons in 2015 as the MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk. He served as an MP until 2024 and held SNP frontbench responsibilities, including roles covering health and social care.

In the 2026 Scottish Parliament election, Day returned to elected office and was elected as the MSP for Falkirk East and Linlithgow. He is currently a member of the Scottish Parliament's Climate Action Committee and Economy, Tourism and Energy Committee.

Before entering politics, Day worked in banking and was involved in local government in West Lothian.

Who is Nidhin Chand?

Nidhin Chand, who is from the Piravom area of Ernakulam, moved to the UK in November 2008 for higher education. She completed a master's degree in IT management in the UK. She is the daughter of KN Chandran, a retired veterinary officer, and Rajamma, a former Pampakuda grama panchayat member.

During her PhD in the UK, new immigration rules cancelled thousands of student visas, including hers. Instead of leaving, Nidhin lobbied Parliament and represented Indian students before committees. It was there that she met Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk.

They married in 2016 after he proposed in May. When Nidhin told him she was a divorcee with a 12-year-old son, Martyn welcomed them both and introduced her to his parents, Margaret and Ron Day, who accepted her warmly despite her uncertain visa and job status.