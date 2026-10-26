10-Year-Old Girl Found Six Months Pregnant In Argentina After Stomach Pain, Stepfather Arrested

A 10-year-old girl in Argentina was found to be six months pregnant after being taken to a hospital with severe abdominal pain. The discovery prompted an investigation into alleged sexual abuse, with the girl identifying her 33-year-old stepfather as the accused, Metro reported. The child was brought to the emergency department of Colonia Dora Hospital in Santiago del Estero province by her mother. During the examination, an obstetrician determined that she was in an advanced stage of pregnancy. Her mother reportedly told the doctor that the girl had not yet started menstruating.

During the investigation, the child identified her stepfather, Julio Vivas, as the person allegedly responsible for the abuse, according to local media reports.

Prosecutor Guillermo Farias, who is leading the investigation, ordered Vivas' arrest after the allegations came to light. Police took him into custody on Tuesday morning at a rural property in El Bracho, where he had reportedly been living with the girl and her mother. Officers also seized his mobile phone as part of the investigation.

Authorities, including the Women's Police Station, are collecting evidence and recording statements to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse. Vivas remains in custody as the investigation continues.

The discovery has left the girl's family distressed. Her grandmother, Norma Gómez, told local media that she had previously warned her daughter, Andrea, against placing too much trust in Vivas.

Speaking to Argentine broadcaster Noticiero 7, Gomez said her daughter had met the accused over the internet and that she had cautioned her about the relationship.

The grandmother also spoke about her own childhood trauma, revealing that she had been sexually abused when she was eight years old. She expressed anguish over what had allegedly happened to her granddaughter and called for justice.

The case has also shocked the girl's teacher, Lucrecia, who said she had not noticed anything unusual about the child's behaviour at school. Speaking to local media, the teacher described the girl as quiet and said she regularly completed her homework. She added that the child had never displayed behaviour that raised concerns.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence, including examining the mobile phone seized from the accused, to determine the full circumstances of the case. Authorities have not publicly disclosed further details about the girl's medical condition or the specific measures being taken to protect her wellbeing.