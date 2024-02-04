10 Most Congested Cities In The World In 2023

People in London lost 148 hours yearly in peak traffic, the survey found (Representational)

London was the most congested city in the world in 2023, with commuters spending 37 minutes 20 seconds in traffic on average to cover a distance of 10 km, a new study has found. The report by the Amsterdam-based location technology specialist TomTom showed during rush hours, people in the UK capital lost 148 hours yearly.

London was followed by Ireland's capital Dublin, where people spent 29 minutes 30 seconds on average to cover the distance of 10 km in 2023. However, the average speed of 16 km/hour during rush hours in Dublin resulted in the commuters losing 158 hours yearly at rush hours - the highest in the top 10 list.

With people in Toronto spending 29 minutes on average to cover the distance of 10 km, the Canadian city occupied the third spot on the list, the report revealed. But commuters in Toronto lost the least time yearly during rush hour in the world's top 10 most congested cities list. Due to the average speed of 18 km/hour during rush hour, the commuters in Toronto lost 98 hours yearly.

The “fashion capital of the world” Milan is in fourth place with people spending 28 minutes and 50 seconds on average to cover the 10 km in 2023. The rush hour in the Italian city made commuters lose 137 hours.

Peru's Lima comes in next with 28 minutes and 30 seconds spent to cover 10 km, resulting in commuters losing 157 hours yearly during rush hour.

Bengaluru and Pune came in sixth and seventh on the list, respectively.

The report revealed that last year the average travel time per 10 km in Bengaluru was 28 minutes 10 seconds, while Pune stood slightly behind the IT capital, with 27 minutes and 50 seconds spent to cover the similar distance.

Pune is followed by Romania's Bucharest, the Philippines' Manila, and Belgium's Brussels at the eighth, ninth, and tenth spots, respectively.

Romanians on average spent 27 minutes 40 seconds to cover the distance of 10 km in Bucharest, while commuters in Manila spent 27 minutes and 20 seconds and in Brussels exactly 27 minutes to cover the similar distance.