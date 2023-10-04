1 killed As Small Plane Crashes On Roof Of House In US

The fire fighters rushed the injured to a local hospital in Oregon, US.

One person was killed and another one seriously injured when a small plane crashed and landed on the roof of a home in United States' Newberg, according to Fox12-affiliate KPTV. Fire and emergency crews reached the home in Oregon on Tuesday evening responding to the news of an "aircraft crash". They also posted photos from the scene on and informed about the operation going on. The fire services asked locals to avoid their area. The home was evacuated and no other injuries were reported.

The aircraft crashed into the roof of a residence.



Firefighters are attending to two patients in the plane, one has been extricated and is being transport by @LifeFlightNtwrk for further care.



Firefighters have evacuated and searched the residence, no injuries reported. — TVF&R (@TVFR) October 4, 2023

Video posted on social media appeared to show the plane plunging through the sky moments before it hit the house.

As it starts, the plane is seen as a small dot in the sky. The camera zooms in and the aircraft is seen clearly plunging towards the house with its wings on fire.

The video was posted on Sydney Elaina on Facebook.

There were two passengers in the plane and one of them died in the crash. The other one was injured and rushed to a local hospital.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said they had concerns that the plane could catch fire so a line was started. They were also concerned about the fuel leakage, but the entire operation was completed without any incident.