1 Dead, Several Injured After Chemical Tank Implodes At Washington Mill: Report

A chemical tank rupture at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview, Washington resulted in multiple critical injuries and at least one fatality, ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing authorities.

Multiple people suffered chemical burns after a tank containing a solution ruptured at approximately 7:15 a.m., ABC said, citing a joint statement from local authorities and Nippon Dynawave Packaging as well as the local fire department.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview told ABC nine patients from the incident arrived at the hospital - including one who had died. Six of the patients were in fair condition, and two other patients were transferred, the hospital told ABC.

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