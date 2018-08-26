1 Dead, 58 Injured As 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northwest Iran

The US Geological Survey reported that a shallow, magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck about 55 miles (88 km) west-northwest of Kermanshah.

World | | Updated: August 26, 2018 09:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
1 Dead, 58 Injured As 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northwest Iran

The quake was felt as far away as Baghdad, according to Iraqi state television. (Representational)

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near the Iranian city of Kermanshah, killing one and wounding 58, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The casualties were in the city of Tazehabad, northeast of Kermanshah, according to Tasnim.

Two aftershocks above 3.0 on the Richter scale were also recorded, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The US Geological Survey reported that a shallow, magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck about 55 miles (88 km) west-northwest of Kermanshah.

The quake was felt as far away as Baghdad, according to Iraqi state television, which also said there were no injuries recorded.

Last November, a 7.3 magnitude quake struck villages and towns in Kermanshah province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 530 people and injuring thousands of others. It was Iran's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Iran earthquakeEarthquake in Iran

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................