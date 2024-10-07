Earthquakes In Iran And Israel Fuel Theories Of Covert Nuclear Testing

A moderate earthquake struck both Iran and Israel on the evening of October 5, stirring intense speculation about its cause. The 4.6 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in Aradan, Semnan province, at a shallow depth of just 10 km. At around 10:45 PM local time, the tremors were felt as far away as Tehran, approximately 110 km from the epicentre, according to the US Geological Survey.

Just minutes after the initial quake, a second, weaker tremor was reported in Israel around midnight, further fuelling concerns and theories about the nature of these seismic events. The unusual timing of both occurrences, coupled with the ongoing tensions between the two nations, led to social media speculations that a covert nuclear test was afoot.

An X user speculated, “Iran has gone nuclear since last night. They used the test bombs 10 km below the surface near Semnan to ensure minimum radiation exposure and it resulted in a 4.6 scale earthquake which was recorded by seismographs.”

Another user wrote, “That Iranian earthquake really scared Israel. They're blubbering on whether they'll attack Iran. Looks like the secret is having nukes. No country will mess with a nuclear power.”

“Iran first demonstrated its ability to deliver a warhead with pinpoint accuracy anywhere they want to, and then came that desert earthquake that looks more and more like a nuclear test,” read a comment.

Another post noted, “An 4.5 earthquake hit #Iran yesterday. Rumours are that it was a nuclear test. In Feb 2013 a earthquake in N Korea turned out to be a nuclear test. A Nov 2017 Iran earthquake was also dubbed as N test. Iran capable to gather enough fissile material in week's time. What's reality?”

While underground nuclear tests can produce seismic activity, the specifics of this event raise questions. Iran's nuclear sites, such as Natanz, are fortified deep underground, indicating capabilities for such operations. However, the earthquake's shallow depth and magnitude do not definitively indicate a nuclear test – as containing an underground explosion without surface disruption is complex.

The current political climate, however, has heightened fears with respect to Iran's advancing nuclear capabilities. Following the killings of key figures in Hezbollah and Hamas, Iran launched around 400 missiles into Israel on October 1.

Since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, the Jewish state's airstrikes have killed over 42,000 Palestinians and internally displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza. In addition to Gaza, Israel has also targeted parts of southern Lebanon, killing 2,000 people and forcing thousands to flee for safety. Despite the growing humanitarian crisis, the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, with support from the United States, shows no signs of reducing its military actions.