1 Dead, 4 Injured In Shooting Near Pennsylvania Court

Police secured the area with a yellow tape and said that there was no imminent threat. (Representational)

A person was killed and four others injured in a shooting incident at a magistrate's office building in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, officials said.

Taking to Twitter, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop B confirmed that the shooting incident took place at the District Magistrate Daniel Shimshock's office in Masontown.

CNN quoted Mayor Toni Petrus as saying that the two of the wounded were taken for medical treatment by a helicopter, while a police officer was shot in the hand and is recovering at a local hospital.

Authorities said that one person was reportedly killed in the attack. However, it is unclear whether a shooter was among those shot. Footage showed that one of the two glass doors of the Masontown Borough Municipal Center was shattered by gunshots.

State police secured the area with a yellow tape and said that there was no imminent threat posed to the public.

Masontown in southern Pennsylvania is located about 55 miles (88.5 km) from Pittsburgh city and about 20 miles (32 km) north of Morgantown in West Virginia.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

