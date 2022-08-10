China's Military "Combat-Ready" Continues Drills Around Taiwan Strait

China's military performs 'tasks', including drills and military training around Taiwan border.

China's Military 'Combat-Ready' Continues Drills Around Taiwan Strait

Military drills being carried out by China around Taiwan Strait.

Beijing: BEIJING - China's military said on Wednesday it has "successfully completed" various tasks around Taiwan after around a week of drills.

China's military said on Wednesday it has "successfully completed" various tasks around Taiwan after around a week of drills.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said on its official Weibo account its troops will keep a close eye on changes in the situation in the Taiwan strait, will regularly conduct patrols and will continue to carry out military training so as to be combat-ready.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Comments
.