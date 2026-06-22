World Rainforest Day 2026: A Guide To India's Most Stunning Forest Getaways

Every year on June 22, World Rainforest Day shines a spotlight on one of the planet's most important ecosystems. Marking its tenth anniversary this year, the global initiative brings together educators, scientists, Indigenous leaders, conservationists, artists, and nature enthusiasts to celebrate the vital role rainforests play in our lives.

The 2026 theme, "The Forest Within You", highlights a simple yet powerful idea: rainforests are not distant landscapes that exist far away from us – they influence the air we breathe, the climate we experience, the food we eat and the future we share. “This is more than a campaign —it's a global reminder of our shared connection to the natural world,” said Tatiana Kaletsch, CO-CEO of Rainforest Partnership, as quoted by Inside Ecology.

“The Forest Within You invites people everywhere to recognize that rainforests are not distant ecosystems existing elsewhere on the planet. They live within our daily lives, our culture, our health, our climate, and our future. When we understand that connection, protecting rainforests becomes more than conserving ecosystems —it becomes an act of protecting something that sustains us all,” she added.

Why Rainforests Remain A Favourite Among Travellers

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Beyond their environmental importance, rainforests have long fascinated travellers. Their towering trees, rich biodiversity, hidden waterfalls and untouched landscapes offer a chance to experience nature at its most vibrant. From spotting rare wildlife and trekking through dense jungle trails to meeting indigenous communities and learning about their traditions, rainforest travel combines adventure, culture, and conservation.

For those inspired to experience these natural wonders firsthand, India is home to several breathtaking rainforests that showcase the country's incredible biodiversity. Here are some of the best rainforests to explore:

Best Rainforests To Visit In India

Here are some of the best rainforests in India that you can visit as a traveller:

1. Silent Valley National Park - Kerala

This UNESCO World Heritage Site preserves one of the last undisturbed stretches of South Indian tropical rainforest. It famously lacks the noisy cicadas found in most jungles, giving it a serene sense of quietness. Endangered lion-tailed macaques, Malabar giant squirrels and Nilgiri tahr are among the notable wildlife species found here.

2. Agumbe Rainforest - Karnataka

Known as the "Cherrapunji of the South", Agumbe is a high-rainfall region and home to the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station, India's first field station dedicated to rainforest ecology. June to October is considered the best time to visit, when the waterfalls are in full flow.

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3. Namdapha National Park - Arunachal Pradesh

This massive and rugged park is famous for its extreme altitudinal range, stretching from lowland tropical rainforests to alpine snowfields. It is the only park in the world known to shelter four big cat species – the Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, snow leopard and clouded leopard – alongside the rare hoolock gibbon.

4. Dehing Patkai National Park - Assam

This low-lying, multi-layered dipterocarp rainforest stretches across the foothills of Assam. Visitors can spot capped langurs, slow lorises, wild elephants and seven distinct wild cat species here.

5. Andaman Tropical Rainforests

A unique island ecosystem where lush evergreen tropical canopies slope directly into mangrove creeks and pristine sandy beaches. The region is home to Andaman wild pigs, sea cows and rare birds such as the megapode.