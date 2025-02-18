What Is Traveller's Diarrhea? Well-Travelled Doctor Couple Shares How To Prevent It

Traveller's diarrhea - this common digestive tract disorder affects globetrotters when they consume contaminated food or water. The change in climate and different sanitary practices contribute to the ailment. Symptoms like abdominal cramps, watery excretion, nausea and vomiting accompanied by fever can make your travel experience unpleasant. If you are also worried about Traveller's diarrhea, then this video will help you take preventive measures. Recently, travel-savvy couple Meabh and Danny, both doctors by profession, posted a detailed video on their joint Instagram handle, offering expert advice on how to take precautions against this troublesome condition to spend vacations in bliss.

The video opens to the couple relishing a variety of dishes on their innumerable sojourns. Having toured over 41 countries, the pair revealed that despite enjoying local food on their expeditions, they rarely fall sick. Wondering how? Then, all you have to do is follow these tips.

To begin with, the couple advises to trust the locals and look for a fairly busy restaurant. They highlight the importance of washing your hands before every meal. "Often you'll spot a solo sink at the back of a restaurant, or just ask where you can wash your hands," mentions the caption. The pair urges viewers to avoid touching their cell phones or cash before eating. Additionally, Meabh and Danny recommend carrying antibacterial gel like a sanitiser "just in case you cannot wash your hands."

On a concluding note, the couple adds, "Enjoying different foods is one of the absolute best things about travelling. Don't be frightened by some old wives' tales. Wash your hands, eat local and savour the experience! PS: if you do get sick, probs best to see a doctor."

So far, the video has clocked over 20 million views.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, "THESE are the only good and sensed advice! It's so basic."

Another quipped, "Eat curd and yogurt in the morning or before a meal."

"Love that you had different advice on this!" shared a person.

"Probiotics help," suggested an individual.

Begging to differ, a user noted "When the cook doesn't do the same there is no help."

Do you find these suggestions helpful? Share your views in the comments section.