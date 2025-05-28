Watch: Man Surprises Mother With Birthday Cake On Flight, Her Reaction Wins Internet

Travelling by air is always fun - whether you're watching your favourite shows or just relaxing while taking in the scenery from your window seat, flights are an experience in themselves. The trip is made much more remarkable when a celebration takes place onboard. One such heartwarming video shared by fitness influencer Abhinav is making the rounds on Instagram, and it's all about him celebrating his mother's birthday.

"Celebrating mom's birthday at 40,000 ft," reads a text insert on the video. The clip then shows Abhinav bringing out a small chocolate pastry to his mom. He places a wooden knife in his mother's hand and kisses her on her head. After which, Abhinav feeds cake to his mother and father, who is also part of the celebration. The heartwarming moment took place midair when the family was on a flight to Bali. Watch the full video here:

The adorable video left a smile on viewers' faces. A user wrote, "Bro knows how to make every occasion special."

Another added, "Proud son for his Mom."

Someone else commented, "Such a heartwarming gesture."

"A son every mother deserves. HAPPY BIRTHDAY AUNTY," read a comment.

"Such a loving son," remarked a user.

A viewer wrote, "This is so great."

Earlier, a young boy also surprised his mother on her birthday while flying on an Air India Express flight. Shared on Instagram by cabin crew executive Afzal Khan, the clip showed how he, along with other crew members, celebrated the passenger's big day. "This boy comes to me and says it's his mom's birthday and wants to give her a surprise. And we made the whole flight clap for his mom's birthday," reads the text overlay on the video.

The clip then showed Afzal making a special announcement and wishing the woman a very happy birthday. It also shows the cabin crew giving a special treat to the woman with a handwritten note.