Uttarakhand's Valley Of Flowers Is Now Open To Tourists: Check Out The Best Things To Do Here

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Uttarakhand is a land of unparalleled beauty. No wonder travellers wishing to spend time in nature pick this destination for a relaxing retreat. If a Uttarakhand vacation is on your mind to beat the scorching summer heat, you're in luck. The Valley of Flowers - a picturesque haven located in the Chamoli district - has opened its gates to tourists since Sunday, June 1. The forest department welcomed 62 tourists who registered for the sojourn on the first day.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Valley Of Flowers:

Home to more than 300 species of Himalayan flowers, the Valley of Flowers National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Established in 1982, the place offers globetrotters breathtaking vistas of lush meadows featuring endemic alpine flowers. Surrounded by snow-peaked mountains, the valley literally transports you to paradise.

Flora And Fauna

The Valley of Flowers is home to some rare medicinal plants like A. Falconeri, Aconitum heterophyllum, Arnebia benthamii, Megacarpaea polyandra, and Taxus wallichiana, among others. Some high-altitude plants in this region include gymnosperms, pteridophytes, and angiosperms. A myriad of colourful flowers carpeting the green pastures includes poppies, marigolds, daisies, orchids, lilies, primulas, geraniums, calendulas, and sedums. Not to forget, the vibrant rhododendrons here are an equally delightful visual feast.

As far as fauna is concerned, the Valley of Flowers is home to several rare and endangered animal species. Some common animals you can spot here include grey langurs, red foxes, black bears, Himalayan weasels, flying squirrels, Himalayan musk deer, and Himalayan goral. Apart from that, the valley also brims with several butterfly species, birds, and a few reptiles.

Opening And Closing Dates

Every year, the Valley of Flowers opens to tourists on June 1 and closes on October 4. However, the final decision is taken by the forest department.

Best Time To Visit

The best time to visit here is between July and September when the valley transforms into a floral wonderland.

Things To Do

1. Trekking

This fairly moderate trek begins and ends at Govindghat, with the base camp being at Ghangaria. Trekkers can stay overnight in guesthouses or tents. On your walk uphill, you'll be crossing dense forests, winding through the Pushpawati River. You'll also encounter countless bridges and waterfalls on the journey.

2. Hemkund Sahib

This pilgrimage site is one of the most revered gurudwaras in Uttarakhand. The shrine is tucked away amid the snow-capped Garhwal mountains and Hemkund Parvat.

3. Rural Hamlets

Visiting Ghangaria is a must, as it's the last inhabited village you'll come across on your trek to the Valley of Flowers. You can explore the village on foot and learn about the rustic way of living of the villagers. Ghangaria is situated at the confluence of the River Pushpawati and the River Hemganga. The Bhyundar Khal Village is also a must-see spot.