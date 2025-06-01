7 Best Spots Around The World For Whale Watching

There's something utterly magical about seeing a 40-ton whale launch itself out of the water just metres from your boat. Whether you're a seasoned wildlife lover or someone who just wants to tick it off your bucket list, whale watching is one of the most awe-inspiring wildlife experiences you can have. And with a bit of planning, it's easier than ever to see these ocean giants up close (without disturbing their natural habits). From icy fjords in Norway to the sun-soaked coast of Western Australia, here are some of the best places on the planet to go whale watching — all backed by science, expert guides and real-life traveller favourites.

Here Are The World's Top 7 Places To Go Whale Watching:

1. Husavik, Iceland

Iceland's oldest settlement isn't just known for its picture-perfect harbour and geothermal spas — Husavik is one of the top whale watching destinations in the world. Located on the edge of Skjalfandi Bay, the area attracts over 11 species of whale, with humpbacks, minkes and even the occasional blue whale making appearances from April to October. Local tour operators are known for their ethical approach, using silent electric boats to reduce underwater noise pollution. Don't forget to bring layers — even in July, it can get chilly.

Photo: Pixabay

2. Hervey Bay, Queensland, Australia

If you're after a whale encounter with a bit of sunshine, Hervey Bay in Queensland is a must. It's widely regarded as one of the best places in the world to see humpback whales, thanks to its calm, protected waters. Between July and November, thousands of humpbacks stop here on their annual migration from Antarctica, often lingering for days. The bay's shallow waters provide the perfect spot for mothers to teach their calves how to breach, roll and tail-slap — and they're not shy around boats either.

3. Tromso, Norway

Tromso might be better known for the Northern Lights, but come winter (November to January), it turns into a whale watching hotspot. Massive pods of orcas and humpbacks flock to the fjords in search of herring, creating dramatic feeding frenzies. The snow-covered mountains and low winter sun add a cinematic backdrop, and some tours even offer the chance to see whales under the aurora. Just be prepared for cold — thermal suits are a must.

Photo: Pixabay

4. Monterey Bay, California, USA

California's Monterey Bay has a unique claim to fame — you can see whales here pretty much all year round. In winter and early spring (December to April), grey whales migrate along the coast, while humpbacks and blue whales follow in summer and autumn. What makes Monterey Bay especially interesting is its submarine canyon, which plunges to depths of over 3,600 metres, bringing nutrient-rich water close to shore and attracting a buffet of marine life. Whale sightings are common even from the shore — though a boat trip gives you the best chance of spotting multiple species in a day.

5. Kaikoura, New Zealand

Kaikoura is one of the few places in the world where you can see sperm whales year-round. Thanks to a deep underwater trench just off the coast, these elusive giants are drawn in by the abundance of squid and fish. Humpbacks, orcas and dusky dolphins also pass through, especially between June and August. The local Maori community has long-standing ties to the ocean and wildlife here, and many tours are run in partnership with them, making the experience even more meaningful.

Photo: Pixabay

6. South Africa's Western Cape

From June to November, the stretch of coastline between Cape Town and Plettenberg Bay is prime time for spotting southern right whales, which come close to shore to breed and give birth. Hermanus, just a two-hour drive from Cape Town, is so good for land-based whale watching that it even has its own whale crier (yes, like a town crier) who alerts locals and tourists when whales are spotted. If you'd rather get on the water, there are plenty of eco-certified operators who can take you out.

7. Vancouver Island, British Columbia

If killer whales are top of your list, British Columbia's Vancouver Island is one of the best places to spot them. Between May and October, pods of orcas hunt salmon in the waters around the island, especially near the Johnstone Strait. Minke, humpback and grey whales also make regular appearances. Many of the tours are run by Indigenous-owned companies, offering a more respectful and informed approach to marine wildlife.