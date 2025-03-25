Watch: US Vlogger Experiences <i>Desi</i> Wedding In Delhi Thanks To His <i>Tuk-Tuk</i> Driver

When it comes to travelling to a foreign land, many of us love to immerse ourselves in the local culture. Most travellers do this by trying traditional cuisine, being a part of festivals, using public transportation and some even go the extra mile by learning the language. But have you ever seen a traveller attending a local wedding? If not, a recent video making rounds on Instagram deserves your special attention. Jack Rosenthal, a travel vlogger from the USA, is currently exploring India. To experience the culture firsthand, he attended a grand Indian wedding. Now, you might be wondering how he scored an invite. Well, during a tuk-tuk (a type of auto) ride, Jack mentioned to the driver that he wished to attend an Indian wedding. In a heartwarming turn of events, the driver, gracious and welcoming, told him that his cousin was getting married the following week and that Jack was more than welcome to join the celebrations.

In the Instagram clip, Jack is seen rocking a floral yellow kurta-pajama set. He is dancing his heart out and soaking in the vibrant energy of the desi wedding. The text overlay on the video perfectly sums up the moment: "POV: Your tuk-tuk driver invites you to his cousin's wedding."

The text attached to the post reads, “For the plot: After spending the day with our tuk tuk driver Raju… we told him how much we wanted to experience an Indian wedding. As fate would have it, his cousin was getting married the following week, and he insisted we must come! So without hesitation we rearranged our travel plans and headed back to Delhi a week later to attend a real Indian wedding...1000 per cent worth it! Indian kindness and hospitality is truly amazing.”

The video has clocked over 5,00,000 views. Here is how the internet reacted:

A user wrote, “You bestied so hard! Love it.”

Another one added, “Welcome to India. India is an incredible country.”

“I hope you have a great experience in our beautiful country,” commented a desi.

Many said, “Love the vibe.” A comment read, “That is so awesome.”

What are your views about this video? Let us know in the comments section below.