Traveller Finds Croissant Costlier In Hyderabad Airport Than Zurich, Internet Reacts

Airport layovers often come with the expectation of paying a little extra for food and beverages. However, a viral post has left many travellers questioning just how expensive airport dining in India has become. The debate began after a social media user compared the price of a croissant bought at Hyderabad Airport with one purchased earlier this year at Zurich Airport. She claimed the snack was cheaper in Switzerland than in India.

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In a post shared on X, a person named Pooja Sanwal wrote, "I bought a croissant at the Hyderabad Airport, and it cost me Rs 184 (1.56 CHF). Earlier this year, I had a croissant at Zurich Airport for 1.2 CHF (around Rs 142).”

She added, "Yes, I'm reading too much into it, but how the hell is India getting so expensive so fast? I'm losing it." She also shared a screenshot of the price conversion for the croissant she bought at Hyderabad Airport.

The post went viral online, with several users sharing their thoughts in the comments section. While many agreed that everyday expenses in India are rising, others felt the comparison was unfair, as croissants are far more common and affordable in places like Europe.

One user wrote, "I agree, and especially houses are getting weirdly costly; it should be comparable to our incomes. Like, why is it normalised to take 2cr loans just to own a home."



Another added, "Airport pricing in urban India has completely detached from local purchasing power, especially for basic goods."

Someone else commented, "I noticed the same, and the croissant here is rubbery and chewy too! Never eating a croissant in Mumbai again."

A user argued, "Croissant has always been expensive in India. You can go anywhere in Europe and will find a Croissant within Rs. 90-120 easily. It's their dal chawal. So many bakeries and every bakery makes a lot of them. In India, it's a premium snack."

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"Buying a croissant in a Swiss airport is like buying an idli or a samosa in an Indian airport," read a comment.

While airport food is typically priced at a premium, the comparison left many users questioning just how steep those markups have become.