This Unique Picnic Table Lets You Eat Lunch In Three Countries At Once

Picnics are a fun way to catch up with your favourite people, but did you know there is a picnic table where folks from three different countries can have lunch together-without crossing any borders? This unusual triangular table is set right at a tripoint inside a sculpture park called Szoborpark in Cunovo, Slovakia. It is where the borders of Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria meet. For those wondering, a tripoint is a geographical point where three countries or regions meet. As per Metro UK, the table's design and placement mean you can sit down with friends from any of the three countries and still stay in your own.

The sculpture park stands for unity and connection among Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria. Artists from across the world were invited to build sculptures here, using triangles to reflect the bond between these three nations. The picnic table brings people together from Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, and beyond-to sit down, share a meal, and ignore the lines drawn on maps.

How To Reach

This picnic table is just a 20-minute drive from Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. If you prefer public transport, a local bus will drop you off around 2 kilometres from the exact spot. From Vienna in Austria, it takes about an hour by car, and from Budapest in Hungary, around two hours.

People on Tripadvisor say the place is a bit out of the way, but worth the effort for the experience.

One traveller shared, "Overall, it felt great to run around the table yelling "I am in three countries!" And then lay on the table and say you are in three countries at once."

Another chimed in, "The stone monuments were intriguing (particularly in consideration of the political backdrop), and it was a novel experience for us to stand in three countries at once."

