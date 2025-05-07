This Special Fountain In Italy Flows With Red Wine, And It's Free

Tucked away in the charming Abruzzo region of Italy is something that feels too good to be true - a fountain that flows with red wine and does not cost a thing. Set up by the Dora Sarchese Winery, this quirky fountain sits along the Cammino di San Tommaso, a pilgrimage trail that runs from Rome all the way to the coastal town of Ortona, where the remains of Saint Thomas are kept.

Every single day, people stop at this wine fountain for endless sips of Montepulciano - a bold, locally made red wine with deep flavour. Reports say the wine flows daily during the winery's opening hours, and yes, it is open to anyone passing by, whether they are walking the trail or simply doing wine tourism in Italy.

A Wine Fountain That Started With A Simple Idea

The idea came from two travellers, Dina and Luigi, who saw something similar while walking the Camino de Santiago in Spain - a wine fountain for pilgrims. That spark turned into reality thanks to Nicola D'Auria, the man behind Dora Sarchese winery, and architect Rocco Antonini, who helped bring the project to life.

Unlike pop-up versions you may find elsewhere in Europe, this fountain is a permanent setup. It flows on the regular and stays completely free - something that makes any walk, drive, or trip feel way more exciting. While the wine is for everyone, it is still important to sip mindfully.

Where To Find This Free Wine Fountain

To visit this unusual spot, you need to follow the Cammino di San Tommaso - the same route that links Rome to Ortona, where St. Thomas' body is kept. Whether you are doing the full trail or just road-tripping through Italy, this wine fountain is worth a stop. It turns an ordinary moment into something completely different.

Wine holds immense cultural and economic importance in Italy.Photo:iStock

More Wine Fountains You Can Visit Across Europe

While Dora Sarchese's fountain is Italy's first free red wine fountain, Europe has more of these little wonders. If you are chasing fun wine experiences, here are a few more to look out for:

1. Bodegas Irache, Navarra, Spain

Found on the Camino de Santiago, this famous Fuente del Vino has two taps - one for water and one for wine - and gives out up to 100 litres of red wine daily between 8 am and 8 pm.

2. Milestii Mici, Moldova

At these iconic underground wine cellars, visitors are welcomed with a wine fountain right at the entrance, pouring some of Moldova's best-known wines.

3. Font del Vi, Burriana, Spain

Each February, during the Fiesta de Sant Blai, this fountain gushes red wine, creating a buzzing party vibe for both locals and tourists.

4. Munsterhof Fountain, Zurich, Switzerland

On special dates, one of the taps in this historic square surprises visitors by serving wine instead of water. It is all about catching it at the right moment.

5. San Marco's Red Wine Fountain, Venice, Italy

During Venice's famous carnival, this temporary fountain in San Marco Square pours wine from 9 am to 5 pm, adding even more colour to the celebration.

Whether you are walking a pilgrimage route, road-tripping through vineyards, or just into unique wine-related travel, these fountains turn the journey into something you will actually talk about for years.