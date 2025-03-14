These 9 Road Trip Films Will Take You On An Unforgettable Journey

When it comes to creating vacation bucket lists, movies are always a source of inspiration. From watching Shah Rukh Khan explore Switzerland in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Emile Hirsch venturing into the Alaskan wilderness in Into the Wild, cinema has often ignited our wanderlust. Road trips are a common theme for many famous Bollywood and Hollywood films. For cinephiles who love to travel, here is a list of 10 movies that beautifully capture the thrill of road trips and adventure:

9 Road Trip Films That Travel Lovers Will Enjoy:

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, the film revolves around three friends, who embark on a bachelor's trip to Spain to fulfil a pact that they had made when they were younger. This trip gives them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage in some exciting activities.

2. Highway

Highway, featuring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, revolves around a kidnapping that transforms into a journey of freedom and healing. As Veera and Mahabal travel across India's vast landscapes, Veera confronts her past trauma and finds freedom.

3. Piku

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's Piku centres on a tumultuous father-daughter relationship. The narrative unravels on a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata.

4. Bombay To Goa

The cult classic follows a bus travelling from Bombay to Goa. In a bus, a passenger claims to have a map of a hidden treasure. When all the passengers get involved in the race to find the treasure, a new road adventure begins.

5. Into The Wild

Based on Christopher McCandless's true story, the film follows his journey as he abandons societal norms to embark on a cross-country adventure in search of ultimate freedom. The film is a poignant exploration of self-discovery, solitude, and the pursuit of meaning beyond materialism.

6. Little Miss Sunshine

The 2006 American film is all about a dysfunctional family's chaotic road trip in a yellow VW van. This gem is quirky and emotional in equal parts.

8. Thelma & Louise

Two women (Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis ) hit the road for freedom but ended up on the run. The iconic tale of friendship and rebellion is a must-watch for people of all ages.

9. Rain Man

Hop on for a ride to figure out what happens when a selfish hustler (played by Tom Cruise) and his autistic brother (played by Dustin Hoffman) take an unexpected cross-country trip that changes their lives.

10. On The Road

Based on Jack Kerouac's classic novel, this film captures the wild, free-spirited and sometimes messy adventures of young dreamers. Garrett Hedlund, Sam Riley, Kristen Stewart and Alice Braga are part of this project.