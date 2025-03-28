Navratri 2025: 8 Must-Visit Durga Temples In India For The Spiritual Souls

Temples of India, in general, are a stunning mix of devotion, history, and architectural brilliance. Some of these sacred sites dedicated to the Hindu goddess Durga, spread across the country, attract millions of visitors-some seeking blessings, others drawn by their rich heritage. From hilltop shrines with breathtaking views to ancient sanctuaries steeped in legend, each temple has its own unique charm. The air is often filled with rhythmic chants, the scent of incense, and the energy of countless devotees. Whether you're deeply spiritual or simply fascinated by India's cultural wonders, visiting these Durga temples is an experience that stays with you long after you've left their sacred grounds.

Here Are 8 Durga Temples To Visit This Navratri:

1. Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu & Kashmir

One of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India, Vaishno Devi Temple is nestled in the Trikuta Mountains. The journey to the shrine involves a scenic uphill trek (or a pony ride if you prefer). Once you reach, the energy of the cave temple and the chants of "Jai Mata Di" create an unforgettable experience. Bonus: The panoramic views from the top are absolutely worth the climb!

Vaishno Devi Temple. Photo: iStock

2. Dakshineswar Kali Temple, West Bengal

On the banks of the Hooghly River in Kolkata, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali, a fierce form of Durga. Built by Rani Rashmoni in the 19th century, its grand architecture, riverside charm, and spiritual aura make it a must-visit. It's also closely associated with the legendary saint, Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

Kamakhya Temple. Photo: iStock

3. Kamakhya Temple, Assam

This unique temple in Guwahati is one of the most powerful Shakti Peethas, where Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Kamakhya Devi. What makes it truly fascinating? It celebrates the divine feminine energy, and its annual Ambubachi Mela is an experience like no other. If you love temples with deep-rooted traditions, this one will leave you intrigued.

4. Jwala Devi Temple, Himachal Pradesh

Imagine a temple where the goddess is worshipped in the form of an eternal flame — no idols, just fire that never goes out. That's Jwala Devi Temple for you! Located in the Kangra Valley, this shrine is a major attraction for devotees and curious travellers alike. The mystical flames, said to have been burning for centuries, add to its enigma.

Chamundeshwari Temple. Photo: iStock

5. Chamundeshwari Temple, Karnataka

Perched atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, this 1,000-year-old temple offers both spiritual solace and stunning views of the city. The climb up the 1,000 steps is quite the workout, but it's worth it once you reach the top and witness the temple's intricate carvings and grand entrance. It's a must-visit, especially during the Dasara festival!

6. Kalighat Temple, West Bengal

Tucked in the heart of Kolkata, Kalighat Temple is one of the most significant Shakti Peethas. It is believed to be the site where Sati's right toe fell, making it a deeply sacred place for devotees. The chaotic yet vibrant atmosphere here is a true reflection of Kolkata's spirit.

Mahalakshmi Temple. Photo: iStock

7. Mahalakshmi Temple, Maharashtra

Located in Kolhapur, this temple (also popular as Ambabai Temple) is dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, considered an incarnation of Durga. It's one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and holds immense religious importance. The temple's carvings, historical significance, and the divine presence of the goddess make it a must-visit for devotees and history buffs alike.

Karni Mata Temple. Photo: iStock

8. Karni Mata Temple, Rajasthan

Ever heard of a temple where thousands of rats are worshipped? At Karni Mata Temple in Bikaner, these furry creatures are considered sacred and are believed to be reincarnations of the goddess's devotees. Spotting a white rat among them is said to bring good luck. It's definitely one of the most unusual temples in India!