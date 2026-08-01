Nainital's Mall Road Is Now Horn-Free, Fines For Honking From August 1

Nainital - a beautiful, serene, and picturesque town nestled in the Kumaon hills-has been designated a 'horn-free zone' starting August 1st, with the aim of making it free from noise pollution. An order issued by the District Magistrate on July 28th established a 'no-honking' (horn-free) zone stretching from Tallital Danth to the Mallital Rickshaw Stand. Violators will face a fine of Rs 1,000.

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A complete ban on honking has come into effect on Nainital's Mall Road - specifically between Tallital Danth and the Mallital Rickshaw Stand - as of August 1st. The police have launched an intensive checking drive to enforce this; anyone honking within the restricted area will be penalized under the Motor Vehicles Act. Nainital attracts tourists from across the country and abroad throughout the year, and various measures have been taken to ensure their comfort. However, the town's character was gradually being compromised by noise pollution due to the increasing volume of vehicles. To protect the identity of the iconic Mall Road, the ban on honking has been implemented across this entire stretch.

Signboards have been installed at various locations clearly stating that the ban is in effect from Tallital Danth to the Mallital Rickshaw Stand. Under the district administration's directive, police personnel are deployed along the route to ensure that no driver uses their horn within the restricted zone.

Earlier, on July 21, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat convened a meeting with public representatives and various departments to discuss the matter, subsequently issuing directives to the District Magistrate. The District Magistrate then held a meeting with all relevant departments to formulate the official order. However, in the absence of the police force, RTO officials, and municipal staff, compliance with the orders was only partial.

While drivers largely refrained from honking-thereby helping to control noise pollution - there were instances where the rule was violated due to oversight, error, necessity, or simply a playful impulse. Thanks to lighter traffic and extensive publicity regarding the new rule - disseminated via media, social media, posters, and public announcements-four-wheelers and two-wheelers moved peacefully along Mall Road.

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Local resident Rajendra Pargai, commenting on Mall Road being designated a 'horn-free zone,' expressed concern that the absence of audible signals from approaching vehicles creates a risk of collisions. He noted that this poses a danger to children and the elderly while walking on the road. He further remarked that despite the administration's directive, people continue to honk, with no one present to enforce the rule.