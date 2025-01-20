Advertisement
Watch: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: A Journey Through India's First Undersea Tunnel

Bullet trains on the 508-km-long corridor can run at speeds of up to 250 km/h. More details inside

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: A Journey Through India's First Undersea Tunnel
The undersea tunnel is one of kind in India

Technological advancements in transport have revolutionised travel in remarkable ways. Our journeys have become smoother, faster and more comfortable. Following Kolkata's groundbreaking underwater metro project, India is now gearing up to unveil its first-ever undersea rail tunnel. On Saturday (January 18), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site, which will be part of the high-speed rail corridor connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Also known as the bullet train project, this one-of-a-kind infrastructure is set to make travel both fun and convenient.

Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) to offer glimpses of the tunnel-in-the-making. “Bharat's first under-sea rail tunnel! Visited Bullet train project site and inspected the work progress of ADIT (Additionally Driven Intermediate Tunnel). Ghansoli, Mumbai,” read the text attached to the video. 

Bullet trains on the 508-km-long corridor can run at speeds of up to 250 km/h. Another notable feature is the inclusion of two parallel tracks. Spanning 21 kilometres, the undersea tunnel includes a 7-kilometre section beneath Thane Creek, connecting Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station to Shilphata.

Here's how social media users reacted: 

“Awesome speed of development,” lauded a person.  

Echoing a similar sentiment, another wrote, “That's an exciting milestone for India's infrastructure development.”

A person found the initiative “impressive”. 

“Great work sir,” commented an individual.  

“This is great and needed for a country like ours and our population. Trains and tunnels are required for mass rapid public transport,” read a remark.

Speaking about the developments, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The technology used in the design and construction of the tunnel makes it possible for two trains to pass through at speeds of 250 kilometres per hour. The engineers have also taken care of the environment with appropriate ventilation and lighting. The construction on 340 km of the project has made good progress." 

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train tunnel will have 12 stations, including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, and Boisar in Maharashtra, and Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati in Gujarat.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Under-sea Rail Tunnel, Bullet Train
