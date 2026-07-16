Lisbon To Sintra, Saina Nehwal Explores Portugal With Her Father In The Sweetest Getaway

Portugal has become the backdrop for one of the internet's most heartwarming celebrity vacations. Badminton champion Saina Nehwal is currently exploring the European country, and instead of a glamorous celebrity getaway, her Instagram is filled with snippets from a memorable father-daughter holiday. Her Portugal diaries are winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Saina Nehwal And Her Father Are Exploring Portugal One Stop At A Time

Saina and her father have already covered some of Portugal's most-loved destinations. Their journey has taken them to Albufeira, known for its golden beaches, dramatic cliffs, and charming old town. They have also explored Sintra, a picturesque hill town famous for its palaces, greenery, and postcard-worthy views.

The duo then headed to Lisbon, Portugal's lively capital, where they have been spotted strolling through the city's beautiful streets, visiting popular attractions and soaking in the local culture. Every post captures them smiling, posing together and making the most of their time in the country.

The Cutest Part Of The Trip? Dad Is Right Beside Her

While Portugal's stunning scenery is enough to grab anyone's attention, it's Saina's father who has become the real star of her travel diaries. In every post, he can be seen happily accompanying his daughter as they hop from one sightseeing spot to another. Whether they're walking through historic streets or taking pictures at famous landmarks, the duo looks like they're enjoying every minute together.

No vacation is complete without good food, and Saina's Portugal trip is no different. One of the sweetest videos shows Saina's father lovingly feeding her a croissant while they enjoy a meal. In one video, they are seen enjoying a relaxed breakfast buffet with cups of chai before heading out for another day of sightseeing.

Dad's Post Has Everyone Smiling

Adding another wholesome touch to the vacation, Saina's father also shared a glimpse of their travels on social media. Sharing a photo before a day of exploring Lisbon, he wrote that they were all set for a day trip around the city. He also jokingly revealed that Saina had made sure he was carrying her jacket and bag. It was one of those everyday family moments that instantly felt relatable, proving that even Olympic stars rely on their parents while travelling!

Looking at Saina's travel diary, it's easy to understand why Portugal is becoming a dream destination for tourists. The country offers something for everyone. That is exactly what makes this vacation so refreshing.