Jaipur With Kids? This Rajasthani Village Has Food, Culture And A Whole Evening Of Fun

What happens when a mom of four takes her daughters to a traditional Rajasthani village in Jaipur? For Kristen Fischer, their family trip to Chokhi Dhani turned into an evening she wasn't quite ready to leave.

Kristen recently shared a video from her visit to Chokhi Dhani Village in Jaipur. In the caption, she described it as a place that was “seriously so big”, with so much to see and do that even after spending an entire evening there, her family felt they had explored only part of it.

The family spent an entire evening at Chokhi Dhani, taking in its setting and exploring the various experiences spread across the village-style attraction.

From cultural performances and traditional activities to food and entertainment, Chokhi Dhani brings several aspects of Rajasthan together in one destination.

Why She Thinks It Is Great For Kids

The experience also stood out to her as a family-friendly outing.

She described Chokhi Dhani as a “great place for children and families, particularly for visitors experiencing India for the first time.” The combination of traditional entertainment, colourful surroundings, food and activities gives families plenty to explore during an evening visit.

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For international visitors, she felt the attraction offered a way to experience several elements of Indian and Rajasthani culture in one place.

The Rajasthani Food Was A Highlight

The biggest highlight for her family appeared to be the food.

She particularly praised the unlimited Rajasthani meal, calling the food “mind-blowing”. According to her, visitors can ask for more of any dish they enjoy, and staff bring additional servings to the table.

For someone looking to experience Rajasthani cuisine, the meal therefore becomes part of the attraction itself rather than simply something to eat after sightseeing.

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‘Definitely A Must See'

After spending an entire evening at Chokhi Dhani, the US mom said her family felt they had seen only part of what the destination had to offer.

Her verdict was simple: she plans to return and called the attraction a must-see for anyone visiting Jaipur.