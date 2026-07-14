Watch: Inside 'World's Only Seven-Star Train', Where Ticket Costs Up To Rs 17 Lakh

We all know that Japan is famous for its bullet trains and the journeys are measured in minutes and speed is part of the experience. But on the southern island of Kyushu, there is a train that does the exact opposite. Instead of rushing passengers from one city to another, it encourages them to slow down and savour the journey. Rolling past volcanic landscapes, coastal stretches, historic towns and hot-spring regions, the Seven Stars in Kyushu offers a different side of Japan, one that many international travellers never get to see. Since its launch in 2013, the sleeper train has earned a reputation as one of the world's most coveted rail experiences, attracting travellers who are just as interested in culture, food and scenery as they are in the destination itself. Let's find out more about this locomotive.

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What Is Seven Stars In Kyushu?

Operated by JR Kyushu, Seven Stars in Kyushu was Japan's first luxury cruise train. Its name is a nod to both the seven prefectures of Kyushu and the region's seven defining attractions, which include nature, cuisine, culture and hospitality. The train was designed by renowned industrial designer Eiji Mitooka, whose work blends traditional Japanese craftsmanship with contemporary comfort. Every carriage features extensive woodwork, handcrafted furnishings and locally sourced materials that reflect the character of Kyushu.

Routes: Where Does The Train Go?

Seven Stars operates circular journeys that begin and end at Hakata Station in Fukuoka.

Depending on the season, travellers can choose from:

2 Days, 1 Night Journey

The shorter itinerary explores parts of northern Kyushu and offers passengers a taste of the region's culture, local cuisine and scenic countryside.

4 Days, 3 Nights Journey

The flagship experience takes guests across multiple prefectures in Kyushu, passing through destinations such as:

Fukuoka

Oita

Miyazaki

Kagoshima

Kumamoto

Nagasaki

Excursions vary by season but can include visits to traditional pottery villages, historic sites, hot-spring resorts, artisanal workshops, cultural performances and scenic viewpoints. The routes are periodically refreshed, ensuring no two seasons feel exactly alike.

How Much Does A Ticket Cost?

Photo: cruisetrain-sevenstars.jp

Seven Stars in Kyushu is among the most expensive train journeys in Asia.

Current fares vary depending on the itinerary and suite category.

Approximate Fares

2 Days, 1 Night Journey

Starts from ¥700,000 per person for a Suite cabin on double occupancy

Can go up to ¥1.6 million per person for a DX Suite A on single occupancy

Approximately ₹4 lakh to ₹9.5 lakh

4 Days, 3 Nights Journey

Starts from ¥1.35 million per person for a Suite cabin on double occupancy

Rises to ¥2.85 million per person for a DX Suite A on single occupancy

Roughly ₹8 lakh to ₹17 lakh, depending on occupancy and room category

The fare generally includes accommodation onboard, meals, beverages, excursions and various curated experiences. However, before booking, it is best to check the prices as they change seasonally.

What Makes This Train So Special?

1. Limited Passenger Capacity

Exclusivity is a major part of the appeal. Seven Stars accommodates only a small number of guests per departure, allowing for highly personalised service. The intimate setting makes the experience feel less like public transport and more like a private members' club on rails. Every carriage has been designed to reflect Kyushu's cultural heritage while maintaining contemporary luxury.

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Photo: cruisetrain-sevenstars.jp

2. Panoramic Views

Large windows throughout the train provide uninterrupted views of:

Mountains

Coastlines

Forests

Rural villages

Agricultural landscapes

The train travels at a leisurely pace, encouraging passengers to savour the scenery rather than rush between destinations.

3. The Suites: Luxury On Rails

The accommodation is among the finest found on any train worldwide.

Suite Rooms

The standard suites feature:

Large picture windows

Private bathroom facilities

Comfortable lounge space

Elegant wooden interiors

Deluxe Suites

Located in the observation car, the premium rooms offer:

More spacious layouts

Panoramic rear-facing views

Premium furnishings

Enhanced privacy

Each cabin combines traditional Japanese aesthetics with modern comforts, creating the feeling of staying in a boutique luxury hotel.

4. Dining Is A Major Part Of The Experience

Food is one of the biggest highlights of the journey.

The train's dining car showcases the culinary traditions of Kyushu, with menus featuring:

Premium seafood

Seasonal produce

Local meats

Regional specialities

Fine Japanese sake

Many dishes are prepared in collaboration with leading chefs and use ingredients sourced directly from places along the route. Menus change according to the season, ensuring an authentic taste of the region.

What Can Travellers Experience Beyond The Train

Seven Stars is not just about what happens onboard. Passengers can participate in carefully designed excursions that introduce them to local life and culture. Depending on the route, guests may experience:

Traditional pottery-making centres

Historic temples and shrines

Craft workshops

Hot-spring resorts

Cultural performances

These experiences are intended to provide deeper connections with Kyushu's communities and traditions.

Why Is It So Hard To Book?

Demand consistently exceeds availability. The train's limited capacity and global reputation mean that applications often outnumber available places. In many booking periods, passengers are selected through a lottery-style process rather than simple first-come, first-served reservations. This scarcity has only enhanced the train's status as one of the world's most exclusive rail journeys.

For most travellers, Seven Stars in Kyushu is less about reaching a destination and more about embracing the journey itself. With fares that can climb to around ₹14 lakh, handcrafted suites, gourmet dining, personalised service and access to some of Japan's most beautiful landscapes, it offers an experience that blurs the line between luxury travel and cultural immersion